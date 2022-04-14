Adams, Cawthorn, other members of Congress sanctioned by Russia

WASHINGTON (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Representatives Alma Adams (D-NC) and Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) are among a group of nearly 400 U.S. lawmakers the Russian Foreign Ministry imposed “retaliatory personal sanctions” on Wednesday, Russian officials said.

The sanctions come after the Biden administration on March 24 announced sanctions on more than 300 Russian lawmakers and dozens of state-owned companies that are connected to the war effort in Ukraine.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, 398 U.S. Representatives, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will receive “mirror” sanctions.

“Along with my Congressional colleagues, I have been sanctioned by the Rusian Federation and Vladimir Putin,” Representative Alma Adams said . “It is no surprise Putin is afraid of strong women, because it is the women of Ukraine and Russia who will clean up his mess.”

Representative Madison Cawthorn who represents North Carolina’s 11 th Congressional District was also named on the release.

Cawthorn received backlash in March after he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and the Ukrainian government “evil” in a video obtained and published by North Carolina affiliate WRAL amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

“Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug,” Cawthorn said in the recording . “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

Cawthorn and a spokesperson later attempted to clarify those remarks, with the congressman calling actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his country’s invasion of Ukraine “disgusting.”

Seven other members of Congress were named on Russia’s list of sanctions, including George Butterfield (D-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Gregory Murphy (R-NC), Kathy Manning (D-NC), David Price (D-NC), David Rouzer (R-NC), Deborah Ross (D-NC) and Virginia Foxx (R-NC).

In South Carolina, Jeffrey Duncan (R-SC), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Tom Rice (R-SC) and William Timmons (R-SC) were imposed Russian sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said further countermeasures are planned in the near future, including an increase in the number of people on the country’s “stop list.”

Derek Dilleng

