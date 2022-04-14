ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholarship created to honor Concord police officer killed in line of duty

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CONCORD, N.C. — A fallen officer in Concord is being remembered with a scholarship in his honor.

Officer Jason Shuping’s widow, Haylee, will offer a $25,000 scholarship in his memory.

[ RELATED: ‘I have to act’: Widow of fallen Concord police officer turns grief into action ]

The Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Endowed Scholarship will honor Shuping’s legacy and benefit Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students enrolled in the school’s basic law enforcement training program.

Officer Shuping was just 25 years old when he died in a shoot-out outside of a Sonic Restaurant, near Bruton Smith Boulevard in 2020.

(WATCH BELOW: One year later, Officer Shuping’s colleagues reflect on his legacy and his ultimate sacrifice)

Community Policy