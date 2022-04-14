ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown police say charges pending in thefts from more than 50 unlocked vehicles

gowatertown.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police say two suspects have been identified and charges are pending in connection with dozens of thefts from unlocked vehicles...

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Police say vehicles shot at

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said two vehicles were shot at in separate cases this weekend. The first case is an attempted murder case where a vehicle was shot at on the H-1 eastbound by the Punchbowl exit around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Download the free KHON2 app for...
HONOLULU, HI
explore venango

Police Investigating Vehicle Theft in Oil Creek Township

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred on West Central Avenue in Oil Creek Township on March 17. Around 4:57 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, PSP Corry Troopers responded to West Central Avenue, in Oil Creek Township, in Crawford County, for the report of a burglary and vehicle theft.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
NBC Connecticut

Suspects in Norwalk Catalytic Converter Theft Crash Into Police Vehicle: Police

Police found more than a dozen catalytic converters while investigating a theft in Norwalk early Wednesday morning and said the suspects hit a police vehicle. Police said someone who was working overnight at a business on Water Street called police after hearing a grinding noise from a nearby parking lot and seeing one person keeping watch while another was under the vehicle with something that looked like a reciprocating.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Police Sergeant#Vehicles
KELOLAND TV

Woman calls police to report roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun. On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun. The investigation led police to a vehicle that...
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
KEVN

Closer to reaching a verdict in the killing of three Rapid City residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -37-year-old Arnson Absolu, the New Yorker accused of killing three people in 2020 was back in Seventh Circuit Court Tuesday. Absolu is accused of murdering Ashley Nagy and Charles Red Willow in Thomson Park on Meadowlark Drive in 2020. He is also accused of killing Dakota Zaiser ... a 22-year-old man whose body was found near Sheridan Lake back in 2020.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

11-year-old killed in UTV rollover

GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — An 11-year-old child has died in a rollover involving a utility terrain vehicle north of Garretson. Authorities responded to Highway 11 and 247th Street, 7 miles north of Garretson, just before 10:30 Friday night. First-responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.
KELOLAND TV

Bull dies in semi fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A bull is dead after a semi hauling cattle caught on fire northwest of Vermillion Tuesday night. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened in the area of Highway 50 and Jetley Park Street around 9:20 p.m. Firefighters arriving on scene were able to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy