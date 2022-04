PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mostly sunny and windy today across the state. Look for a Valley high of 79 degrees. A low-pressure system continues to work its way through the state today, with a few light showers possible this morning before the storm moves out. Light snow continues this morning in parts of the high country. Another mainly dry storm moves in behind it, continuing the unseasonably cool and windy weather across Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 27 DAYS AGO