Kentucky State Police Issued Golden Alert

Golden Alert In Kentucky State Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 is actively investigating a missing persons investigation in Wayne County. The male has been missing since April 13, 2022, around 3:30 AM.

James Ray Allen JR., 38 of Crab Orchard, KY, was last seen at his residence in Monticello at Dishman’s Personal Care Home. Mr. Allen is described as a white male 5’9’’ roughly 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Allen was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue suit jacket, and gray and white starter tennis shoes. Mr. Allen has disabilities.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555. Detective James Moore is continuing the investigation.