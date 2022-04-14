ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Kentucky State Police Issued Golden Alert

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDEqt_0f92SwYp00
Golden Alert In Kentucky StateKentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 is actively investigating a missing persons investigation in Wayne County. The male has been missing since April 13, 2022, around 3:30 AM.

James Ray Allen JR., 38 of Crab Orchard, KY, was last seen at his residence in Monticello at Dishman’s Personal Care Home. Mr. Allen is described as a white male 5’9’’ roughly 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Allen was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue suit jacket, and gray and white starter tennis shoes. Mr. Allen has disabilities.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555. Detective James Moore is continuing the investigation.

Comments / 2

Related
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crab Orchard, KY
State
Kentucky State
Wayne County, KY
Crime & Safety
Crab Orchard, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
City
Monticello, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
WSMV

Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that recently-discovered skeletal remains belong to a Putnam County man who had been missing since June 2021. According to the PCSO, the remains have been positively identified as those of 27-year-old Joshua Bohannon, who was reported missing...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
SCDNReports

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt Road

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt RoadSCDN Graphics Department. The GBI is assisting with a death investigation in Winder, Georgia. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation on April 11, 2022. One man has been shot and killed.
WINDER, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Allen
Person
James Brown
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Golden Alert
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
122K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy