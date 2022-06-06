ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The world has changed dramatically over the past six decades, but Del Rancho has stayed pretty much the same. Today, Oklahomans who crave a little nostalgia and a whole lot of chicken-fried goodnes...

oklahomatoday.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems odd to call a sandwich intimidating, but that’s one of the qualities that makes the Del Rancho Steak Sandwich truly supreme. It doesn’t matter if customers have ordered the Triple S for the first or the four-hundredth time—when they unwrap that decadent grease-stained paper and reveal the golden goodness...

www.oklahomatoday.com

Comments / 9

Related
107.3 PopCrush

Yep, The Oklahoma State Vegetable Is The Watermelon

If you were living here in fifteen years ago when the Oklahoma legislature officially settled the argument over whether the watermelon was a fruit or a vegetable, you might remember it was quite the scandal. They officially adopted watermelon as the official state vegetable passed in a 78-18 vote, and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pokesreport.com

California Move-In Changing Edmond Memorial and Prime Prospect in Class of 2025

EDMOND – Those of us that cover recruiting and those of you that follow it and know as much as we do most of the time realize that California is and has always been a hot bed for quarterbacks. He went into the transfer portal and is now at Nevada, but we all knew since he arrived and won his first game as a freshman coming off the bench that Shane Illingworth was gifted and a good quarterback. The number of outstanding quarterbacks from California is a very long list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Del City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
KOCO

Adding shoulders to rural roads likely with new transportation project

OKLAHOMA CITY — “Any time a road has no shoulders, you have no outlet for a mistake, you actually have no flexibility. It’s very dangerous,” said Bobby Stem, executive director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. The road-improvement plan involves a low-interest loan from the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomatoday.com

Iconic Eats: Mutti's German Restaurant

Iconic Eats is Ben Luschen's series focusing on famed Oklahoma foods he's trying for the first time. If you have a suggestion for his next blog, email him at ben.luschen@TravelOK.com. In Oklahoma, the line of classic hamburger joints and greasy spoon diners stretches out the door and around the block....
LAWTON, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation is offering up two free days of fishing this weekend, allowing you to fish with or without a valid license. Cliff Sager, who works for the Department of Wildlife and Conservation, says this is a great weekend to get out and try something new.
KOCO

Oklahoma among states included in cheese recall

A company has recalled some of its cheese products because they could contain listeria. The company Paris Brothers out of Missouri makes the cheese, which went to stores in nine states, including Oklahoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a list of stores that sold the affected cheese. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crave#Nostalgia#Food Drink#Oklahomans#The Triple S#Casa Bonita#Steak Ale
okcfox.com

Strong to severe storms likely overnight this evening across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There is a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather this evening across a large portion of northern, central & eastern OK. The OKC metro is included in the Enhanced Risk area for severe weather. A cluster or wave of storms will likely drop out of southern Kansas and into northern Oklahoma after 10pm this evening.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
visitokc.com

OKC ZOO COLLABORATES WITH OKLAHOMA HUMAN SERVICES TO OFFER TWO NEW GENERAL ADMISSION DISCOUNTS

Beginning June 1, the OKC Zoo will be offering discounted general admission of $3 per person to Oklahoma foster families and SNAP participants. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) are working together to connect Oklahomans to wildlife and wild places. The OKC Zoo is implementing two new general Zoo admission discounts for Oklahomans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Oklahoma fosters families. Beginning, Wednesday, June 1, SNAP participants and foster families will receive general Zoo admission for $3 per person with proof of valid program ID and valid Oklahoma photo ID with matching name.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is gathering data about this week's storms. While the rainfall totals Wednesday were impressive, some places saw too much rain. The greatest rainfall totals were west along Interstate 40...

Comments / 0

Community Policy