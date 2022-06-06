The world has changed dramatically over the past six decades, but Del Rancho has stayed pretty much the same. Today, Oklahomans who crave a little nostalgia and a whole lot of chicken-fried goodnes...

EDMOND – Those of us that cover recruiting and those of you that follow it and know as much as we do most of the time realize that California is and has always been a hot bed for quarterbacks. He went into the transfer portal and is now at Nevada, but we all knew since he arrived and won his first game as a freshman coming off the bench that Shane Illingworth was gifted and a good quarterback. The number of outstanding quarterbacks from California is a very long list.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO