Florida Squatters Set Up Drug Business in Vacant House MGN

Florida State News

Sheriff Greg Speck reports that Deputy Tan Hudson arrested Lester Turner, Jr, age 52 of Shoopman Lane in Ferguson, Kentucky for trafficking in illegal drugs.

Deputy Hudson was patrolling East Hills Estates when he observed a Nissan Altima that had an expired license plate on it from 2021 and a broken taillight. Deputy Hudson stopped the car on Garner School Road. There were three passengers in the car. The driver of the car was Dee Sumpter, and the passengers were Lester Turner and another adult male.

Deputy Hudson checked the occupants for warrants through Pulaski County 911. Dee Sumpter, the driver, and Lester Turner, who was sitting in the back seat, both had warrants on them. At this time, Sergeant Branson Patterson arrived to assist with the investigation.

During a search of the car, Deputies found approximately 84.2 Grams of suspected Methamphetamine and 3.2 Grams of suspected Heroin. There was an additional 5.2 Grams of suspected Methamphetamine laying in the seat near where Lester Turner was sitting.

Lester Turner was arrested and charged with the following:

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense over 2 grams (Methamphetamine)

• Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (Heroin)

• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Deputy Noah Wesley, who had also arrived to assist in the investigation, served warrants on Lester Turner for the following:

• Probation Violation (For Felony Offense) out of Pulaski Circuit Court for a previous conviction of Possession of Methamphetamine in 2020.

• Pulaski County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Pay on previous traffic related charges and a Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

• Pulaski County District Court Bench Warrant for Contempt of Court.

• Pulaski County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Pay on previous traffic related charges.

• Wayne County District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor Shoplifting

• Pulaski County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Pay on previous traffic related charges.

• Pulaski County Circuit Court Warrant for Violation of Probation from an earlier conviction of Possession of Methamphetamine

Lester Turner was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remains lodged as of this press release.

Dee A. Sumpter, age 52, Circle Point in Nancy, Kentucky was arrested by Deputy Noah Wesley on warrants charging her with the following:

• Contempt of Court from Pulaski County on a Misdemeanor Shoplifting Charge

• Indictment Warrant out of Wayne County for Burglary, 3rd Degree and Theft over $500.

Dee Sumpter was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where she remains lodged as of this press release.

As a result of the investigation, the other male in the vehicle was identified but not arrested.