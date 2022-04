PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after police say she drove intoxicated, crashing into a car and a building. Jada Gabrielle Birchfield, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, first-degree criminal mischief, driving with no operator’s license and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO