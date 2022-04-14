ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Jack Dorsey's $2.9 million NFT went on resale for $48 million. The top bid is just $7k so far

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first tweet sent out by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, converted into a Non-fungible token (NFT) is struggling to find buyers now, the BBC reported. It was only a year ago that the tweet made headlines when it was sold for a then-record price of $2.9 million. Back then, the owner...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Google Trends#Nft#Coin Desk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up With Bitcoin, Ethereum Firmly In The Red?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 4.14% higher at $0.1458 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. The bellwether meme coin surged even as Bitcoin and Ethereum traded significantly in the red at press time, and the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.99% to $1.88 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy