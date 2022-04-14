ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ep. 12 of The Conversation airs tonight

 3 days ago

Senators demand update on infant formula investigation. Ohio State secondary will be heavily featured in...

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
Bishop-Elect making history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new Bishop-elect for the Catholic Diocese of Columbus will be installed on May 31. https://nbc4i.co/3KzeaDq.
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
UPDATE: NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally’s cancer fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been battling cancer for months now and viewers got an update about his fight on Thursday night’s special presentation of “The Conversation.”. Currently, Bob is doing well and will hopefully only have one more round of chemo. He...
Fifth attempt at legislative maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission will have a fifth shot to draw state legislative maps after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected its latest proposal — for the fourth time. https://nbc4i.co/3M2QFTm.
‘American Song Contest’ to include electronic music hitmaker

(NBC) — State pride is on the line once again Monday with “American Song Contest” on NBC, it is the next to last week of auditions in the competition that is seeking out the nation’s next big hit song. Thanks to his jury pick win last...
The Independent

Missouri Democrat confronts GOP colleague over anti-trans law: ‘I was afraid of people like you growing up’

A TikTok video of a Democratic politician from Missouri confronting a Republican state lawmaker during a debate over whether school districts should be allowed to ban trans athletes from youth sports has gone viral.Ian Mackey, who is gay, said the anti-trans bill would alienate LGBTQ students, and made him recall the lack of acceptance he experienced during his teenage years. Mr Mackey asked GOP state lawmaker Chuck Basye, who proposed the bill, about why his brother had been afraid to come out as gay to his family. “I would have been afraid to tell you too,” Mr Mackey said, in...
The Spectrum April 17, 2022

The Spectrum April 17, 2022: Meet central Ohio's new bishop-elect; candidates for Ohio state auditor. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vr9sRR.
