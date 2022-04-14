What is a NEMA 6 Rating?

The greenhouse effect of SF6 increasingly limits its application in various gas insulated equipment. C6F12O combines the advantages of insulation resistance, safety and environmental protection. When mixed with buffer gas, C6F12O is considered to have potential application prospects in medium and low voltage equipment. In this paper, about the partial discharge characteristics of the mixed gas, an experimental study was carried out. The partial discharge initiation voltage and discharge extinction voltage of mixed gas under power frequency voltage are measured and compared with the breakdown voltage. The results show that the breakdown voltage is greatly improved after adding C6F12O, with the increase of mixing ratio, the partial discharge initiation voltage and extinction voltage of mixed gas gradually increase, and the effect of gas pressure on high mixing ratio is obvious. The difference between the partial discharge inception voltage and the breakdown voltage is larger than that of pure N2. The research in this paper can provide an important reference for the application, operation and protection of C6F12O mixed gas in medium and low voltage equipment.

