ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What is a NEMA 6 Rating?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://slayson.com/what-is-a-nema-6-rating/. Nema 6 is a rating scale that indicates the degree to which an enclosure can be safely used in wet locations. The NEMA 6 ratings have been established by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and are widely used for environmental conditions such as rain, snow, sleet or...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Maps Show Locations Of Worryingly High Uranium Levels In US Water Supply

Worrying levels of uranium and various other problematic metals can be found in drinking water across the US, according to a new study published in the Lancet Planetary Health. The analysis by Columbia University researchers found that the average levels of uranium (a naturally radioactive element ) and arsenic (a...
Motor1.com

Best Penetrating Oil (2022)

Over time, parts such as bolts, fasteners, and more can rust or corrode, eventually becoming nearly impossible to loosen. Penetrating oil lubricates even the stiffest, most stuck-together metal surfaces so they glide easily over each other. This tool is essential in every mechanic’s arsenal for its extensive versatility, whether it’s in the shop or for a DIY project.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nema#Nema Types
KTEN.com

States Leading the Charge on Renewable Energy – 2022 Edition

Renewable energy will play a pivotal role in the world’s attempt to curb the effects of climate change. The landmark Paris Agreement signed by 196 countries seeks to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. To do this, global emissions of carbon dioxide must fall 45% by 2030 and be virtually eliminated by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Study on partial discharge characteristics of CFO mixed gas

The greenhouse effect of SF6 increasingly limits its application in various gas insulated equipment. C6F12O combines the advantages of insulation resistance, safety and environmental protection. When mixed with buffer gas, C6F12O is considered to have potential application prospects in medium and low voltage equipment. In this paper, about the partial discharge characteristics of the mixed gas, an experimental study was carried out. The partial discharge initiation voltage and discharge extinction voltage of mixed gas under power frequency voltage are measured and compared with the breakdown voltage. The results show that the breakdown voltage is greatly improved after adding C6F12O, with the increase of mixing ratio, the partial discharge initiation voltage and extinction voltage of mixed gas gradually increase, and the effect of gas pressure on high mixing ratio is obvious. The difference between the partial discharge inception voltage and the breakdown voltage is larger than that of pure N2. The research in this paper can provide an important reference for the application, operation and protection of C6F12O mixed gas in medium and low voltage equipment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Ranking nanodevice functionality methods

As the demand for nanodevices grows so too does the need to improve the functionality of such devices, which is vulnerable to changes in the charge distribution, energy levels or conformation. Hence the desire to assess the three current charge control methods: gating by electro-chemicals, doping by pendant groups and doping by annealed motifs.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy