Stamford, NY

Police: Man struck by car in Stamford hit-and-run

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A man was struck by a car during a Stamford hit-and-run, police say.

The incident happened Wednesday night on Tresser and Washington Boulevards just before 8 p.m.

Police say the 52-year-old Stamford man was crossing Tresser Boulevard walking northbound in the crosswalk when he was struck by a car that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the car left the scene after the crash.

The pedestrian was brought to Stamford Hospital by Stamford EMS where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the gray-colored Acura involved in the incident was later found parked not far from the scene of the hit-and-run.

Police say the license plates had been removed from the vehicle, and the driver was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

