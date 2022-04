The Uvalde Lobos will wind up their regular-season softball schedule Tuesday when they go on the road to face the Pearsall Lady Mavericks. Varsity action is set to begin at 7 p.m. Earlier this month, the Lobos lost a 7-4 decision to the Lady Mavs in the first District 30-4A meeting of the season between the two teams.

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO