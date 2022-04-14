ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Langella Fired From 'House Of Usher' After Sex Harassment Claim: Reports

By Ron Dicker
 3 days ago

Frank Langella has been ousted from “The Fall of the House of Usher” series after Netflix determined that the 84-year-old actor committed sexual harassment on the set, TheWrap reported Wednesday , citing a production source.

Deadline confirmed the firing and said Langella’s lead role of patriarch Roderick Usher, once portrayed by Vincent Price in a 1960 movie, would be recast, even though half of the production had been completed. Langella’s scenes will be reshot, according to the entertainment site.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Netflix was investigating a misconduct accusation against Langella. He made an inappropriate sexual joke and “in the context of his performance, possibly during rehearsal, he touched the leg of a female costar, and further drew attention to the action when he jokingly said something like ‘Did you like that?’” TMZ wrote, citing unnamed sources on the set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXkjn_0f921BjA00 Frank Langella had filmed half of his scenes for "The Fall of the House of Usher," but they reportedly will be reshot. (Photo: SAGAwards2021 via Getty Images)

The miniseries, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, includes Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Mark Hamill, Willa Fitzgerald, Mary McDonnell, Annabeth Gish and Carl Lumbly in the cast .

Langella, a four-time Tony winner, was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for playing Richard Nixon in “Frost/Nixon.” He won a Best Actor Tony for the role in the stage version.

He played the judge in 2020′s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and had a regular role on “The Americans” spy series.

Netflix declined to comment. HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach Langella’s reps.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Couple’s former marriage counselor says pair engaged in ‘mutual abuse’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former marriage counselor told a courtroom the couple engaged in what she saw as “mutual abuse”.Dr Laurel Anderson was called as a witness on Thursday (14 April) as part of the defamation trial opposing Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. She was asked about some of her past sessions with the pair.Asked whether Heard had ever reported any physical violence by Depp to her, Dr Anderson said yes. Asked whether she had seen photos, she said she had but doesn’t remember when. Asked whether “there was violence from Mr Depp toward Amber”, she said: “Yes,...
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
