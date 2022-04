New by game publisher Team 17 and indie dev team Small Impact Games comes a gritty take on the looter shooter genre with their newest title called Marauders. Set in the fictional 1990s where mankind has fled to space after the Great War, Marauders is a tactical FPS with a gritty “diesel-punk” aesthetic where players will be tasked with raiding onto large spaceships, gunning down any enemy that stands in your way in order to claim bountiful amounts of loot, just before making a grand escape.

