Avoid these agronomic ‘sins’ in the season ahead

By Gil Gullickson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Bridgette Readel hadn’t pursued a career as a Corteva Agriscience market development specialist, she would have made a good agronomic minister. That’s because following Holy Week in April 2021, she corralled these agronomic confessions from fellow agronomists and researchers. “I fall-applied urea and wanted to snow-incorporate...

Fertilizer, fuel costs plague farmers ahead of season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Farmers on the High Plains are used to dealing with volatile weather, but they are faced with some new challenges this season. Across the nation, farmers are adjusting to higher operating costs for things like chemicals, herbicides, and fertilizer. Kody Bessent, CEO at Plains Cotton Growers, says in our region, fertilizer costs are almost double what they were a year ago.
6 strategies to manage nitrogen during the growing season

Director of agronomy for row crops, Mike Zwingman from Verdesian, jokes, “I wonder if nitrogen thinks about me all day like I think about it.”. As you implement and adapt your nitrogen management plan during the growing season, keep these strategies in mind. Read the full article here.
Plant 2022: Hurry up and wait

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. The soybeans we planted on March 21 are not out of the ground yet. We went out to the field to check them, and everything looks OK at the seed level, so we are still very confident they will be fine. We’ve had some cool and cloudy weather come through since we planted, so the delay in germination is no surprise. But, it sure would be nice to see some life soon.
USDA attache sees record-large India wheat harvest, exports in 2022/23

April 12 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "India is heading for a record wheat harvest this marketing year (MY) thanks to highly favorable weather conditions in the major wheat growing areas. FAS New Delhi (Post) forecasts MY 2022/2023 (April-March) wheat production at a record 110 million metric tons (MMT) from 30.9 million hectares, and up from last year’s record 109.6 MMT from 31.1 million hectares. With the Russo-Ukrainian war disrupting supply from the Black Sea, Indian wheat is primed for record exports. Post forecasts MY 2022/2023 wheat exports at 10 MMT (record) on continued competitive prices in the region and sufficient domestic supplies. MY 2022/2023 rice production is forecast at 125 MMT, from 46 million hectares planted area, with yields of 4.08 MT/hectare (rough rice)."
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb, following broad strength in commodities

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday for a third straight session, buoyed by broad strength in commodities along with firming cash cattle prices, traders said. A blizzard crossing the northern Plains lent support, raising concern about stress on cattle in...
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures climb on Ukraine woes, U.S. biofuel plan

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict persisting and disrupting Black Sea grain exports, and optimism about increased demand for biofuels, analysts said. U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel...
NOPA March U.S. soybean crush seen at 181.991 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely notched their largest March crush on record amid good margins and strong demand for soymeal, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. With ample crushing supplies on hand, many processors ran...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 21-22 cents, soybeans up 17-19 cents, corn up 6-9 cents,

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 21 to 22 cents per bushel * Wheat futures stronger overnight for a second session, supported by poor U.S. winter crop conditions and ongoing uncertainty about global supply amid Russia's assault on Ukraine. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract reached $11.25 a bushel overnight, its highest since March 23. * The U.S. winter wheat crop was rated 32% good-to-excellent in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop rating report Monday afternoon, up two points from a week earlier and above analyst expectations. * Egypt's state grain buyer set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat, only from European origins, the first limited tender from the nation in years, it said. * Strong harvests will help India to meet global wheat needs from the world's top importers as Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbs supplies from the Black Sea region, top officials there said. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 21-1/2 cents at $11.02-3/4 a bushel, while most-active July futures gained 21-1/4 cents to $11.10-1/4. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was 17-3/4 cents higher at $11.63-1/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat firmed 11 cents to $11.51-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 6 to 9 cents per bushel * Corn futures firmed as slow planting progress diminishes the chances of farmers shifting acres to corn, as some analysts expected. * Corn futures contracts from September onward found new-life-of-contract highs overnight. * The USDA reported 2% of corn acres planted across the United States as of April 10, unchanged from the week prior and below analyst expectations. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 6-1/2 cents higher at $7.71 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 17 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed, supported by tighter global vegetable oil supplies that support oil markets. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract found support at its 20-day moving average overnight. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to their highest in nearly three weeks, supported by tight inventories. * CBOT May soybeans were last 17-1/2 cents higher at $16.72-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end higher

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange inched higher on Monday as technical buying and worries about tightening U.S. hog supplies offset fears of slowing pork export demand and softening cash hog prices, traders said. CME benchmark June lean hogs settled up 0.450 cent...
GRAINS-Chicago futures firm on global supply, U.S. weather concerns

* Soybeans up but below 2-week high (Updates prices and milestone for wheat, adds details and comment) April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose on Tuesday, with wheat climbing to its strongest level in more than two weeks and corn near a five-week high on persistent concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea exports.
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn output at 118 million T

April 12 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Next season, Post forecasts corn area to expand by one million hectares (ha), to a total of 22.5 million ha, and production to top 118 million metric tons (MMT). The wheat planted area will grow to 3.4 million ha, with production reaching nearly 9 MMT. The expansion for both commodities is forecast on rising global prices and demand, spiked by the armed conflict in the Black Sea region. Although Brazilian growers have room to expand planting, the big question is whether they will have enough fertilizer to do so. A reduction in inputs would also lead to lower yields, though the impact will be uneven across the country and will depend at least to an extent on climate."
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb on firmer cash cattle markets

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed higher on Tuesday on firmer cash cattle prices compared to last week and broad strength in commodities, analysts said. CME June live cattle futures settled up 1.500 cents at 136.300 cents per pound after touching 136.675...
#Soil Compaction#Soil Life#Soil Health#Fertilizer#Field Corn#Agco
List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

After the seemingly never-ending winter, we're finally approaching spring planting season – and there's no shortage of major plant sales in the Twin Cities where green-fingered residents can stock up. Here's a look at some of the plant sales happening in the Twin Cities this spring. (This list will...
3 Big Things Today, April 15, 2022

1. Export sales of corn, soybeans rise while wheat falls. Corn and soybean sales rose week-to-week while wheat dropped, according to the USDA. Corn sales in the seven days that ended on April 7 totaled 1,332,900 metric tons, up 70% from the previous week and 26% from the prior four-week average, the agency said.
Guymon Oklahoma Corn Bid

SeaBoard corn bid April $8.80 + ''''' 1.10 ''''' plu$. No mention of Dominica Republic diesel fuel - generation, bids - ? Just a reflection of freight costs from Creston, Iowa to there. Still a white topped mountain and 1/3 of the stuff at the train loader there. Waiting for...
13 Best Shade Perennials That Won’t Take Over Your Garden

Finding plants that don't just survive, but thrive in shade can be challenging. These shade perennials are a sure win for your shade garden. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Pumpkin production can benefit from conservation practices

Pumpkins (Cucurbita pepo) are a common vegetable crop sold at local pumpkin patches and farmers markets, in addition to commercial production. In 2019, the value of harvested pumpkin was worth $180 million. In addition to the value of harvested pumpkins for commercial use (canned pumpkin, produce departments, etc.) pumpkins are...
The cost of cow depreciation

Cow-calf producers usually list feed, equipment and labor as their biggest expenses. One expense often not thought about is cow depreciation. Depreciation is often a hidden expense because it’s a non-cash expense. But, it’s also very significant. There are several ways that cattle decrease in value. They include...
