Avoid these agronomic ‘sins’ in the season ahead

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 21 to 22 cents per bushel * Wheat futures stronger overnight for a second session, supported by poor U.S. winter crop conditions and ongoing uncertainty about global supply amid Russia's assault on Ukraine. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract reached $11.25 a bushel overnight, its highest since March 23. * The U.S. winter wheat crop was rated 32% good-to-excellent in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop rating report Monday afternoon, up two points from a week earlier and above analyst expectations. * Egypt's state grain buyer set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat, only from European origins, the first limited tender from the nation in years, it said. * Strong harvests will help India to meet global wheat needs from the world's top importers as Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbs supplies from the Black Sea region, top officials there said. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 21-1/2 cents at $11.02-3/4 a bushel, while most-active July futures gained 21-1/4 cents to $11.10-1/4. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was 17-3/4 cents higher at $11.63-1/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat firmed 11 cents to $11.51-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 6 to 9 cents per bushel * Corn futures firmed as slow planting progress diminishes the chances of farmers shifting acres to corn, as some analysts expected. * Corn futures contracts from September onward found new-life-of-contract highs overnight. * The USDA reported 2% of corn acres planted across the United States as of April 10, unchanged from the week prior and below analyst expectations. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 6-1/2 cents higher at $7.71 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 17 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed, supported by tighter global vegetable oil supplies that support oil markets. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract found support at its 20-day moving average overnight. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to their highest in nearly three weeks, supported by tight inventories. * CBOT May soybeans were last 17-1/2 cents higher at $16.72-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

