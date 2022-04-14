ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Automaker Stellantis to use Qualcomm tech in its vehicles

By Jane Lanhee Lee
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vg3VJ_0f91gcIa00

April 14 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has signed a multiyear deal to use Qualcomm's (QCOM.O) next-generation connected-car technology in its vehicle lineup, the companies said on Thursday.

Fourteen Stellantis brands, including Peugeot, Fiat and Jeep, will use Qualcomm's vehicle cockpit and 5G telematics technology starting in 2024 with the Maserati brand being the first out the gate, said the companies, which did not disclose the deal value.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement the collaboration helps the company more closely manage the complete electronics supply chain.

Qualcomm general manager of automotive, Nakul Duggal, told Reuters more automakers are working directly with chip makers rather than just relying on their other suppliers to act as a go-between.

“If you go back even a couple of years, it was quite uncommon for (automakers) to make a decision like this," Duggal said. "This is now becoming much more common."

He added Qualcomm’s recent acquisition of self-driving tech software company Arriver gives its so-called "digital chassis" the ability to offer a full set of driver assistance and self-driving capabilities in addition to cockpit and telematic technology. But the deal with Stellantis this time does not include that newer offering.

Qualcomm said that since it first unveiled its driver assistance and self-driving system - called Snapdragon Ride - in 2020, its automotive business deal pipeline has increased to $13 billion last year from $3 billion in 2017.

In a statement the two companies said the in-car communication and infotainment systems for Stellantis is being designed and engineered together with tech giant Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn (2317.TW).

(The story is updated to correct spelling of Qualcomm automotive general manager's last name to Duggal)

Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; editing by Ben Klayman and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tech#Foxconn#Peugeot#Fiat#Jeep#Maserati#Arriver
SlashGear

How VinFast's Electric Vehicle Is Hoping To Challenge Tesla

The Tesla name is a pioneering force in the global electric vehicle industry, and the California-based EV maker has come a long way since its inception in 2003. After getting its most significant order of 100,000 vehicles from legacy rental car company Hertz last year, Tesla's market value has soared to $1 trillion, more than Toyota, VW, Daimler, Ford, and GM combined. However, a particular electric automaker from Vietnam wants to challenge Tesla –- not to mention other EV startups like Rivian and Lucid –- on its home soil.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Toyota Has a New Car to Disrupt the EV Market Order

Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and electric truck start-up Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report.
CARS
TheStreet

The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

There is no doubt that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric-vehicle market. The Austin automaker produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter and deliver 310,048 despite supply-chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which worsened soaring raw-materials prices like nickel. Chief Executive Elon Musk's group should...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Fisker Is Reportedly Making an Electric Vehicle Under $30,000

While we’re waiting for the all-new Fisker Ocean SUV to arrive at the end of this year, the new startup electric automaker opened reservations for its second EV. The PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is tentatively set to arrive in 2024. The exciting part of this news is that the PEAR will start at $29,900, and that’s before any incentives or taxes.
CARS
InsideHook

One Automaker Is Finally Accepting Responsibility for Its Semi-Autonomous Cars, And It’s Not Tesla

For years automakers have been beefing up their semi-autonomous functionality, allowing certain vehicles to perform previously unthinkable functions, like staying centered in a lane, changing lanes and keeping a set distance behind other cars. And yet, for all our seemingly rapid advances in driver-assistance systems, there’s always been one major caveat: you still must be ready to take over at any time. You, the driver, are still always considered to be driving, even when your hands are off the wheel. Well, until now.
CARS
KTEN.com

Tesla delivers first cars from Berlin factory

Tesla opened its third assembly plant near Berlin, Germany, and made the first deliveries of its Model Y sedan there Tuesday. The world's most valuable automaker will reportedly produce as many as 500,000 vehicles a year at the plant and plans to hire as many as 12,000 workers. The capacity is similar to its existing plants in California and Shanghai. Tesla is building a factory in Austin, Texas, that will open soon.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Augmented Reality System With Sharing Capability

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an augmented reality system with sharing capability, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on September 17th, 2020, published on March 17th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0084256. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has dabbled in the field of augmented reality...
BUSINESS
Road & Track

How Stellantis' New Inline-Six Fits Into the Automaker's EV-Heavy Future

With the debut of Stellantis’ all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six, years of hushed rumors and speculation about the powertrain finally ends. The release of a new internal-combustion powertrain is both exciting and somewhat odd in an era where automakers are intensely focused on electrification, so Road & Track sat down with Stellantis technology communication specialist Dale Jewett to discuss how an inline-six fits into the automaker’s future plans, and what it means for the beloved Hemi V-8.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy