Subway shooting suspect denied bail on federal terrorism-related charge
Henry County Daily Herald
2 days ago
The man arrested after a roughly 30-hour manhunt in the shooting of 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn was denied bail at his initial court appearance Thursday. Frank James, 62, did not enter a plea on charges of violating a law that prohibits terrorist and violent attacks against mass...
Lauren Pazienza, the suspect charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern, has posted bail, according to her lawyer. “Bail has been posted at Rikers Island this morning. She will be released sometime today,” defence lawyer Arthur Aidala told the press outside Manhattan criminal court on Friday. “We look forward to getting the evidence and the discovery material from the attorney’s office so my client will now be able to come to our office and discuss the case with her partners and I to determine what the next steps are,” he added,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRRE/WYOU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself in the house of someone who had a protection from abuse order against him. 29-year-old Shane Craft, of Freeland, is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Police say that on Wednesday just before noon […]
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges. Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez. Eight soldiers assigned to the 37th...
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place.
As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An East Cleveland man is charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police said. Marcus Darling, 24, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting that happened on West 23rd Street, north of Broadview Road, according to court records and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three men were charged with murder in the shooting death of Kevin Nishita, a security guard who was killed last November. Prosecutors from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Shadihia Mitchell, Hershel Kiante Hale, and Laron Gilbert with murder, attempted robbery, and assault. All three suspects have prior offenses of varying degrees. They collectively include a shooting, assault of a peace officer or firefighter, firearms possession and burglary of a vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members say an activist critically injured in a terrifying carjacking over the weekend is doing better. Police say Raheem Bell was dragged out of his car and shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning.
His family says he still has a long road to recovery, but he is doing better and in good spirits.
The family of Raheem Bell is still in shock after Bell was pulled from his silver Mercedes and shot during a carjacking on East Cheltenham Avenue Sunday morning.
Bell is known for his activism, giving spirit and kindness.
“We witnessed him taking off a jacket off...
A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
*Information reported by Qns.com and LICpost.com has been used as a source for this report*. A 57-year-old homeless man from lower Manhattan, who was arrested last month on Sunday, February 27, 2022, for the 'savage' hammer attack on a woman at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City, which occurred on Thursday night, February 24, 2022, has been indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, and other charges.
A man has been charged in a shooting on an MBTA bus Monday morning in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, MBTA Transit Police confirmed Wednesday. Police were called at 10:25 a.m. for a report of a person shot on board an MBTA bus in the area of 943 Morton Street in Boston. A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
