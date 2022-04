Enjoying the best season of his NHL career, Ryan Hartman sure has plenty of support in Minnesota. The Wild center was fined $4,250 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct in the game on Tuesday against Edmonton, stemming from a fight with Oilers left wing Evander Kane. After the scrap was over and the two were separated, Hartman made a profane gesture with his middle finger toward Kane as they continued to yell at each other on their way off the ice.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO