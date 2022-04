Members of North Oakland VFW Post 334 delivered a $5,000 check to Oxford Fire Station #1 on March 10 to be used to support the department’s new “Safety Begins at Home” initiative. The program will focus on distributing and installing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, free of charge, in homes occupied by Oxford Township and Village residents, particularly senior citizens who are 55 years of age and older, individuals with disabilities, and low-income earners.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO