ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Open enrollment, salaries discussed at Norton board meeting

By Alex deCourville
Akron Leader Publications
 3 days ago

NORTON — The Norton City Schools Board of Education discussed staff pay and open enrollment April 11. Resident Aaron Burnette spoke on concerns about the influx of open-enrollment students, stating that over 30 percent of students in the district are open-enrolled. He added he believes open-enrollment students are causing problems that...

www.akron.com

Comments / 1

Related
Aspen Times

RFSD Board of Education approves salary adjustment plan

The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education passed a resolution in support of the salary adjustment plan at its most recent school board meeting last week. The salary adjustment plan aims to provide fair, competitive and living wages for all employees. The salary adjustment plan is the result of...
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Open Enrollment#Special Education#Norton City Schools#Norton Schools
News Channel Nebraska

Gas Provider open house before enrollment begins

SIDNEY, NE -- A new option for how to choose a gas supplier and gas price will be coming to Sidney soon. At Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Scott provided information on the upcoming Choice Gas Program. Scott said the program is an opportunity to take control and...
SIDNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy