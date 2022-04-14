West Akron man grateful for Copley police help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With more shootings happening in the city, a group in West Philly is helping homeowners catch the suspects in the act by providing free surveillance cameras. The program called “Project Safe Corridors” is now in effect.
“It’s going to be a pretty significant program,” Jabari Jones, a West Philly Corridor Collaborative, said. “And this is the only program in the city of Philadelphia that’s providing a camera subsidy for residents.”
Over 300 businesses, homeowners, and renters in high crime areas will be equipped with surveillance cameras. The cameras are free, including installation, thanks to a $182,000 grant backed by...
