ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakemore, OH

Springfield Schools seeks levy passage

By Brian Lisik
Akron Leader Publications
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters will see 3.9-mill operating levy on May 3 ballot. LAKEMORE/SPRINGFIELD — Voters in Lakemore and Springfield will be asked to weigh in on Issue 4, the Springfield Local Schools’ 3.9-mill, 10-year operating levy, on the May 3 Primary Election ballot. According to district officials, if passed,...

www.akron.com

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Springfield schools negotiator fires back after paraprofessionals rally for better pay

SPRINGFIELD — A day after paraeducators rallied for a living wage, the school department’s top negotiator accused them of “spreading lies” about contract talks. At Thursday’s Good Luck Rally for a Raise outside City Hall, members of the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals Local 4098 chanted “2% don’t make a dent,” a reference to the schools’ initial offer for raises. They delivered to the School Committee a petition with 1,143 online signatures demanding a living wage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Vote 'yes' on Green Local Schools levy

On May 3, Green Local Schools is asking the residents of Green to approve a 3.11-mil levy to modernize our school facilities. Our school board and school administrators have been working hard assessing their current facilities and listening to residents to determine how best to grow and build for the future, so our children can continue to receive that high level of education that our community desires and supports.
GREEN, OH
WHAS11

Charter school bill wins passage in Kentucky House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After years of inaction, charter schools would gain a foothold in Kentucky and be supplied with a permanent funding stream under a bill that won passage Tuesday in the state House. The bill calling for initial charter school openings cleared the House on a 51-46 vote...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Lakemore, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Springfield, OH
Education
Springfield, OH
Elections
City
Springfield, OH
Springfield, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Mayor Matthew Burke Caught in School Lockdown as the Police Dealt with School's Crisis

Mayor Matt Burke Garfield HeightsCourtesy of Jennifer Burke. Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights Mayor Matthew Burke recently experienced lockdown procedures at the Garfield Heights High School. On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately noon, Mayor Burke attended a focus meeting with students. The Mayor was the guest to participate in a dialogue with a consultant Bill Wagner, Co-Director of First Ring Schools Collaborative, discussing what the students expected from a school superintendent. Garfield Heights School Board recently hired an executive search firm to aid the board with finding a new superintendent. The current Superintendent, Chris Hanke, resigned. This year with Garfield Schools will be final.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights-University Heights schools approve 3-year teachers’ contract extension -- ‘doable’ without levies

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time since 2016, teachers in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District have a three-year-contract in place, attained by mutual agreement to extend the current agreement. That two-year deal, reached in December 2020 and averting a strike through one last marathon negotiating session,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
US News and World Report

Lawmakers Seek Increase in School Mental Health Services

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are looking at ways to increase mental health services for school students, and a recent report has illuminated where the help is needed most. The legislative task force, led by the state Department of Health, began meeting late in 2021 to look at...
HARTFORD, CT
WSAV News 3

Springfield Terrace School earns National Register of Historic Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Springfield Terrace School was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the City of Savannah. The city nominated the school last year. The register identifies historic buildings, districts and more that are worthy of preservation by the federal government. The elementary school was built in 1926 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Levy
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities schools have a month to get the word out for upcoming levy votes

Tri-Cities school districts are hoping to do a better job getting the word out after recent levy failures, but they only have a month before the next vote. Three Benton County school districts plan on hosting events to inform voters about levy propositions that will appear on the April 26 ballot. Ballots are expected to be mailed on April 8.
KENNEWICK, WA
10TV

Hilliard school district files police report against Senate candidate

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard City School District filed a complaint against a Democratic candidate running for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat. In an email to parents, the district said the candidate showed up to Thursday's student walkout without permission. The candidate was identified as Morgan Harper, according to her campaign team.
HILLIARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#School Board#Local News#Values Education#Springfield Schools#Lakemore Village Council#Springfield Local Schools

Comments / 0

Community Policy