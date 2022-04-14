Springfield Schools seeks levy passage

Voters will see 3.9-mill operating levy on May 3 ballot. LAKEMORE/SPRINGFIELD — Voters in Lakemore and Springfield will be asked to weigh in on Issue 4, the Springfield Local Schools’ 3.9-mill, 10-year operating levy, on the May 3 Primary Election ballot. According to district officials, if passed,...
SPRINGFIELD — A day after paraeducators rallied for a living wage, the school department’s top negotiator accused them of “spreading lies” about contract talks. At Thursday’s Good Luck Rally for a Raise outside City Hall, members of the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals Local 4098 chanted “2% don’t make a dent,” a reference to the schools’ initial offer for raises. They delivered to the School Committee a petition with 1,143 online signatures demanding a living wage.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Board of Education held several meetings Monday evening, with the board getting updates on the county’s school excess levy and the calendar for the upcoming school year. During the levy meeting, the board was greeted with good news, according to...
On May 3, Green Local Schools is asking the residents of Green to approve a 3.11-mil levy to modernize our school facilities. Our school board and school administrators have been working hard assessing their current facilities and listening to residents to determine how best to grow and build for the future, so our children can continue to receive that high level of education that our community desires and supports.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After years of inaction, charter schools would gain a foothold in Kentucky and be supplied with a permanent funding stream under a bill that won passage Tuesday in the state House. The bill calling for initial charter school openings cleared the House on a 51-46 vote...
Mayor Matt Burke Garfield HeightsCourtesy of Jennifer Burke. Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights Mayor Matthew Burke recently experienced lockdown procedures at the Garfield Heights High School. On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately noon, Mayor Burke attended a focus meeting with students. The Mayor was the guest to participate in a dialogue with a consultant Bill Wagner, Co-Director of First Ring Schools Collaborative, discussing what the students expected from a school superintendent. Garfield Heights School Board recently hired an executive search firm to aid the board with finding a new superintendent. The current Superintendent, Chris Hanke, resigned. This year with Garfield Schools will be final.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time since 2016, teachers in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District have a three-year-contract in place, attained by mutual agreement to extend the current agreement. That two-year deal, reached in December 2020 and averting a strike through one last marathon negotiating session,...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are looking at ways to increase mental health services for school students, and a recent report has illuminated where the help is needed most. The legislative task force, led by the state Department of Health, began meeting late in 2021 to look at...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Springfield Terrace School was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the City of Savannah. The city nominated the school last year. The register identifies historic buildings, districts and more that are worthy of preservation by the federal government. The elementary school was built in 1926 […]
Tri-Cities school districts are hoping to do a better job getting the word out after recent levy failures, but they only have a month before the next vote. Three Benton County school districts plan on hosting events to inform voters about levy propositions that will appear on the April 26 ballot. Ballots are expected to be mailed on April 8.
Riverhead school district’s operating budget will increase to $170.6 million for the 2022-2023 school year, an increase of $11.1 million (7%) over the current year’s adopted budget, if the plan proposed by the administration is adopted by the board of education and approved by district voters. The spending...
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard City School District filed a complaint against a Democratic candidate running for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat. In an email to parents, the district said the candidate showed up to Thursday's student walkout without permission. The candidate was identified as Morgan Harper, according to her campaign team.
The ongoing “to be or not to be” debate involving Critical Race Theory is one you’ve seen us cover many times in the past. Unfortunately, there still hasn’t been a common ground reached when it comes to how America’s past & current struggles with racism are taught in schools.
Comments / 1