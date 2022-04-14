ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

By Lee Voss
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Road Construction 2022: City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud will be completing two major road construction projects this year and will be sharing in a third. St. Cloud is already removing trees along Cooper Avenue South ahead of a complete reconstruction and widening of the roadway. The $6-million project will include new water mains, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and bicycle lanes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
MIX 94.9

Explore the 10 Minnesota State Parks Closest to St. Cloud

Research shows that walking & hiking offers multiple benefits, from increased creativity and better brain function to more flexibility and stamina. So you won't just burn calories, you'll also improve your well-being. Here are the Ten State Parks Closest to Saint Cloud. Walk the trails amid grand red & white...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Dunkin’ Donuts Restaurant Planned for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We could be getting a Dunkin Donuts franchise in St. Cloud. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for a Conditional Use Permit to build a new store in the Midtown Square parking lot. It would be a stand-alone restaurant...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Yard Waste#Pickups
MIX 94.9

Check Out This Interactive Map of St. Cloud Area Pools and Splash Pads

Summer is fast approaching. Before we know it kids will be out of school and looking for a place to cool off this summer. It can be hard to scour the web looking for a splash pad or a wading pool to spend the afternoon at. Whether you are searching for the one nearest to your house or one you may have never been to before, this map has you covered.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Benton Co. History: Market Days A Big Deal for Local Communities

SAUK RAPIDS -- Way back in the early days of Benton County, before there was a county fair, there were Market Days pretty much in every community and they were wildly popular. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the Benton County Agricultural Society was formed in 1852 by the State Legislature. It is the first one ever in the state.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
MIX 94.9

Free Easter Meal Offered for St. Cloud Area Residents

ST. CLOUD - Once again this Easter a local couple has taken on the task of offering free meals to people who want or need them. Ben Prigge and his wife first served up a free meal on Thanksgiving in 2020. They gave away 80 meals that they made in the kitchen in their home. The following Easter in 2021 the number of meals they gave away grew to 600, and for this past Thanksgiving, they more than doubled it to about 1,300.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

DNR Banning Open Burning in Several Central MN Counties

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning in a number of central Minnesota counties effective immediately. With warmer temperatures and dry conditions, the risk of wildfires has increased. Some of the counties under the burning ban include Benton, Morrison, Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright. The DNR...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Joseph Park & Rec Planning Spring Events

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Park and Recreation Department has a number of new events planned for this spring. Park Director Rhonda Juell says she tried to plan one new event each month for the department that was just created by the city back in August. She says for...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

LEAF Fundraising For Homeless St. Cloud Students Throughout April

ST. CLOUD -- A local organization is raising money to help support homeless students in St. Cloud. The District 742 Local Education and Activities Foundation has officially declared April “Homeless Student Awareness Month.”. Throughout the month, the organization will be collecting donations that will be used to help provide...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Statewide Tornado Drills On Thursday

UNDATED -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the warning sirens Thursday. This is Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week and Thursday is the day for the statewide tornado drills. The sirens will first be sounded at 1:45 p.m. and the second time will be at 6:45 p.m. The tornado drills...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Thunderstorms, Snow Possible this Week in Minnesota

UNDATED -- A strong storm system will impact the region Tuesday through Friday with multiple hazards possible. Thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening and overnight, with a second chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Tuesday evening...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy