ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

By Lee Voss
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Rain, Snow Totals from Tuesday

UNDATED -- We got some pretty significant precipitation in St. Cloud on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the rain that fell in the morning into the early afternoon had a total of .92" of rain. The rain switched over to snow in the early afternoon. We officially ended up...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
103.7 THE LOON

Benton Co. History: 136th Anniversary of Sauk Rapids Tornado

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is marking the 136th anniversary of the deadly tornado that devastated the town. The storm happened at about 4:00 p.m. on April 14th, 1886. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the tornado actually started in St. Cloud, went through Sauk Rapids, traveled up to Rice and further north staying on the ground for 21 miles.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall

ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Tuesday night the Planning Commission approved the required $50,000 match for the project with the local money coming from the development fund.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Yard Waste#Pickups
103.7 THE LOON

DNR Banning Open Burning in Several Central MN Counties

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning in a number of central Minnesota counties effective immediately. With warmer temperatures and dry conditions, the risk of wildfires has increased. Some of the counties under the burning ban include Benton, Morrison, Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright. The DNR...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Rox Reading Program Hits Record Breaking Numbers

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox Reading Program has reached a new milestone. The program achieved record-breaking numbers for this school year with over 12,600 students throughout the central Minnesota region participating. The program provides incentives for students, teachers and schools that participate in the four-week program. Prizes include...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Special HEAT Patrol on Interstate 94

ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see more state troopers on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Tuesday. The interstate stretching from Monticello to Sauk Centre will be the focus of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic - or HEAT - patrol. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the goal of...
103.7 THE LOON

Top Wind Gusts in Minnesota on Thursday

UNDATED -- Strong wind gusts were reported across a large part of Minnesota Thursday. The National Weather Service says the strongest wind gusts were reported in Redwood Falls and at Minneapolis-St. Paul both reported a top gust of 59 miles an hour. Alexandria's top gust was 56 miles an hour. Hanley Falls topped out at 55 miles an hour. Here in St. Cloud, our top wind gust was 52 miles an hour which happened at 4:56 p.m. Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

City of St. Cloud Compost Bags With Drawstrings?

The city of St. Cloud hasn't given up on the possibility of draw strings for the clear/white compost city bags. Maintenance Supervisor for St. Cloud Public Works Dan Legatt says they are always looking for vendors who offer draw strings for their compost bags because he knows they are popular. Legatt says the draw strings and bags as a whole need to meet Biodegradable Product Institute standards. He says they have testing requirements for that product to meet to be compostable. Legatt says they are working with vendors to create this drawstring. He says it has to be so thick, strong and sturdy. Legatt says that draw string isn't breaking down in testing within 90 days to meet compostability standard therefore it's not BPI certified. He says it has to be durable enough that also breaks down to meet standards.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy