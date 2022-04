Houston’s most cherished hub for wildlife is celebrating its diamond anniversary and locals are invited for the birthday bash on April 30. Tickets to Houston Zoo’s 100th birthday — for the public and non-members — are limited and are on sale online now. (The the day-long event event is free for zoo members.) Fans can flock to the zoo for centennial-themed t-shirts, water bottles, and other merchandise that are now available at the zoo’s gift shop.

