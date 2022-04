GRAFTON - The village of Grafton is set to re-purpose the former Clark Station site, cleaning it up so it can be made available as a food truck site. The Finance Committee Monday discussed a plan to convert the site at 1020 Washington Street to Grafton Station, a village-run property that could host food trucks. According to information from village staff, they have been contacted by a food truck vendor about using the site for his business.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 24 DAYS AGO