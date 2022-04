Every Tuesday we talk to Kate from Tri County Humane Society about one of their many pets available for adoption. This week it's a cat that lives up to her name. Meet Precious! Calling all cat whisperers! Precious is a free soul - she'll let you pet her when it's her idea, thank you very much. This 4-year-old spayed kitty pictures herself being the only cat in your home; she is much too fabulous for other cats' company.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO