JEFFERSON — Work will begin next week on a $7.6 million project to replace the Weldon Road Bridge over Route 15, a multi-stage effort expected to be complete in two years. The project will get underway Monday and run from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. each weeknight, the state Department of Transportation announced this week. When finished, the new bridge will restore two lanes of traffic in both directions and improve vertical clearance, the minimum height from the highway pavement to the bottom of an overpass.

JEFFERSON, NJ ・ 44 MINUTES AGO