DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mason City first-grade teacher is the winner of the Iowa State Education Association’s 2022 Excellence in Education Award. Tracie Dedor at Hoover Elementary was selected from a field of educators nominated by co-workers, students, parents, and community members because of the difference they make every day in the lives of their students. She will now be a nominee for the NEA Foundation California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 27 DAYS AGO