Saint Cloud, MN

The Weekender: Mamma Mia, Easter Activities and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- There are plenty of Easter filled activities happening this weekend around central...

10TV

Eggs, Paws and Claws coming back to Columbus Zoo on Easter weekend

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is bringing back its Eggs, Paws and Claws event to celebrate Easter. Activities happening during this year's celebration include:. EGG-SPLORE-N-FIND:. Visitors will be able to find eggs hidden around the zoo and collect a total of nine corresponding cards. Once all...
COLUMBUS, OH
Let The Bidding Begin- Wine, Kibbles & Bids Auction For TCHS Starts Today

Last year alone, The Tri-County Humane Society performed approximately 3,000 surgeries including spays and neuters, hernia, and fracture repairs. Not only that. Just think of all the animals that found a home last year; over 4400 cats, dogs, critters, and birds found their forever homes through TCHS. Every one of those animals placed in their new home had the necessary vaccinations, medications, and general care provided by the caring staff and volunteers that work at our shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
