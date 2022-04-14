The Weekender: Mamma Mia, Easter Activities and More!

Last year alone, The Tri-County Humane Society performed approximately 3,000 surgeries including spays and neuters, hernia, and fracture repairs. Not only that. Just think of all the animals that found a home last year; over 4400 cats, dogs, critters, and birds found their forever homes through TCHS. Every one of those animals placed in their new home had the necessary vaccinations, medications, and general care provided by the caring staff and volunteers that work at our shelter.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO