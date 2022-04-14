St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

UNDATED -- We may never take the title of "the Windy City" from Chicago, but we are definitely trending toward more windy days. The National Weather Service says we just experienced a gusty winter here in St. Cloud. During the winter months, we had 29 days with at least 30 mile an hour wind gusts, breaking the old record of 22 days.

