Breezy and cooler with showers possible

Tonight: Flurries begin. Low 30. Tomorrow Morning: AM flurries. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Flurries ending. High 41. Tomorrow Evening: Mostly clear. Upper 30s. Rain and snow look to leave the area heading into later this evening. Mostly cloudy skies and dry air last for a couple hours tonight. Flurries begin late tonight into early tomorrow morning, making way for a snowy Easter morning. Temperatures chilly in the low 30s to start Sunday, and as the flurries end by the early afternoon, temperatures rise to a high of 41. Clearer skies follow later into Sunday evening, and last through the night into Monday morning. We are tracking the possibility of fog for your Monday morning commute, as lower level humidity and clear skies are forecast for the night before. Monday sees a sharp rise in temperatures into the 50s with sunny skies in the morning, and mostly cloudy skies moving in later on in the day.

