Environment

Breezy and cooler with showers possible

By Hannah Evans
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s. Afternoon: A passing shower or thunderstorm in the early afternoon. Breezy and turning cooler. High 71. Tonight: Decreasing clouds and much cooler. Low 38. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 63. Low 43. Warm weather comes to an...

www.wktv.com

NBC4 Columbus

Damp start to weekend, breezy and cooler

SPRING ARRIVES SUNDAY 11:33 A.M. EDT Low pressure over southern Ontario this afternoon will slowly move away from the region, which will allow gusty westerly winds to lighten up overnight. A few bands of light rain will continue to pivot around the departing storm through early Sunday, as chillier air drops morning temperatures into the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Philadelphia

Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible in Philly Area Saturday

Severe thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain, powerful winds and even the possibility of an isolated tornado to the Philadelphia region Saturday evening. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert for all neighborhoods except the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WJCL

A few more showers, cooler temperatures ahead

The severe weather threat has exited the area, but the chance of rain showers will linger on and off through Thursday. Along with a chance of showers, temperatures will start to trend cooler. Temperatures will be near to below average Friday through this weekend as another cold front sweeps across...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Cooler temps, few more rain showers coming to Columbus area

After a bumpy afternoon/evening with showers and storms around, with multiple reports of hail and wind, we are now seeing calming conditions in our area. Winds will be breezy still overnight tonight, as temperatures slowly fall back to the middle 40s, still well above normal for this time of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WINKNEWS.com

Possible evening showers ahead of Thursday cold front

After breaking and tying records in both Naples and Punta Gorda on Tuesday, we’re heading into another day of record and near-record heat. Look for highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a breeze sustained between 10 to 20 mph. A stray shower will be possible, but most areas will remain dry.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Cold, breezy weekend with snow showers for Columbus area

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain showers, with snow showers near morning, low 34. Saturday: Wet snow showers in the morning, light rain showers later, breezy, high 39. Rain showers will continue on and off through the evening tonight as colder air will slowly move into our area overnight. Temps will actually fall back to near normal in the middle 30s with low 30s outside of town. With this colder air working in and precipitation around, expect some wet snow showers by daybreak on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLTX.com

Showers, storms possible for parts of the Midlands today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands as a cold front moves through the area. High pressure will build in on the backside of the front. Sunday will be sunny and a little cooler. Temperatures will moderate for the workweek. Active weather returns to the area Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, SC
KHON2

Breezy trade winds with showers through Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trades will continue through Saturday, before easing considerably by Sunday. A band of showery low clouds will slide southeastward down the island chain today through Saturday, with drier conditions expected Saturday night through Monday. We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information...
HONOLULU, HI
Williamson Source

Thursday Weather- Cooler Temps, Still Breezy

After a breezy, cloudy Wednesday, Thursday will brink slightly cooler temps, but, partly sunny skies. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From The NWS:. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southwest wind 5 to 15...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Rain makes way for sunshine

Morning: Rain showers. Upper 40s. Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 60. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 37. Tomorrow: Afternoon scattered showers. High 69. Low 55. Clouds and a few morning showers give way to sunshine and a slight breeze this afternoon, with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies and mild tonight with lows in the upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Sunshine ahead of rainy evening

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 40s. Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 63. Tonight: Turning cloudy with a few scattered showers. Low 40. Tomorrow: Widespread rain/snow mix. High 44. Low 30. Much cooler weather arrives as we head into the holiday weekend. Sunshine today and breezy, with highs in the low 60s....
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowy Easter morning tomorrow

Tonight: Flurries begin. Low 30. Tomorrow Morning: AM flurries. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Flurries ending. High 41. Tomorrow Evening: Mostly clear. Upper 30s. Rain and snow look to leave the area heading into later this evening. Mostly cloudy skies and dry air last for a couple hours tonight. Flurries begin late tonight into early tomorrow morning, making way for a snowy Easter morning. Temperatures chilly in the low 30s to start Sunday, and as the flurries end by the early afternoon, temperatures rise to a high of 41. Clearer skies follow later into Sunday evening, and last through the night into Monday morning. We are tracking the possibility of fog for your Monday morning commute, as lower level humidity and clear skies are forecast for the night before. Monday sees a sharp rise in temperatures into the 50s with sunny skies in the morning, and mostly cloudy skies moving in later on in the day.
ENVIRONMENT

