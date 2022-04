If you'd rather have a different name displayed on your video for your next Zoom meeting, you can. All you need to do is change your display name, and doing so can easily be done on desktop, mobile, and even in the middle of a meeting. In this guide, we'll go over all three methods, so you'll know how to change your name on Zoom regardless of which device you're on or when you choose to do it.

