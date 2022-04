Pamela Smart, who was convicted of recruiting a teenager to kill her husband in 1990, has been denied a chance to ask for a sentence reduction.The request for a sentence reduction hearing was denied on Wednesday (24 March) by a New Hampshire state council in a 5-0 vote.Smart, now 54, has exhausted all judicial options for an appeal.Who is Pamela Smart?Smart was a high school media coordinator in Hampton, New Hampshire, when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student, William Flynn. Smart was 22 at the time and had married her husband Gregory Smart in 1989.On 1 May 1990,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO