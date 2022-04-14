ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, MATT O'BRIEN, AP Business Writers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright, saying the social media platform “needs to be transformed” from his perspective as a self-identified free speech absolutist. Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, currently the company’s biggest individual shareholder, has proposed...

