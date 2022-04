Only about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from the ATL, Savannah’s colonial-style architecture and the aesthetic of its Spanish moss create a unique feeling of nostalgia whenever you decide to visit. Georgia’s oldest city has long been appreciated for its vast history and Southern charm, but the top-notch food culture of this coastal town can sometimes go unrecognized. So, whether you’re looking for a cheap watering hole on River Street or want to find the best seafood on Tybee Island, here’s what “The Hostess City of the South” has to offer if you need a great spot to eat and drink.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO