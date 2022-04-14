Why the Violin Player in Twin Falls May Be a Scam

Idaho came in on the list at 27, falling almost right in the middle. They are one of the least stressful states when it comes to working, but rank in the top ten of most stressful when it comes to money. One of the cases helping Idaho as well, is they are in the bottom five for the lowest crime rate per capita. Low crime rates, and good jobs, but not much money, leads to being a middle state, which is better than most states can say. For those wondering, Wyoming was only one spot above Idaho and is a tad more stressful to live in.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO