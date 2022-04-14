ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

“David” Has Replaced “Karen” As Worst Complainer In 2022

By Travis Sams
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Move over, Karen. There's a new annoying complainer on the block in 2022. Karens have gotten a bad reputation over the past couple of years. It only takes one rotten egg to give them all a bad name, and I think that was the case with "Karen". Even if your name...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

See Inside Abandoned Indiana Hospital Before Its Demolished

There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. It's also so weird to see a place that was once so full of life, be so empty and broken down. It is definitely a stark reminder that nothing in life is permanent.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

What Really Happened to the Chi-Chi’s Restaurant in Owensboro, Kentucky?

Three words: FRIED. ICE. CREAM. That was my absolute favorite menu item at Chi-Chi's and, thankfully, we had a location here in Owensboro for years. There's no doubt about it. Our Chi-Chi's location was one of the most popular restaurants in this town. Remember it? It was located right at the intersection of Frederica Street and Southtown Boulevard. It resided in the building that is now home to Real Hacienda.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Names#Baby Names#The New York Post
My 1053 WJLT

Check out Photos of Freshly Hatched Eaglets in Indiana

There's just something special about seeing eagles in the wild. I don't know if it's because they are the United States of America's National Bird, or if it's just because they are such a symbol of freedom in our culture, but there's just something special about seeing them in the wild. Recently I saw photos of freshly hatched eaglets in Indiana, and WOW I had to share!
INDIANA STATE
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Residents Answer: How Long Will You Wait to Be Seen for an Appointment?

Several years ago, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. Basically, when you have an autoimmune disorder, your body's immune system doesn't recognize a part of your body as you and attacks it. For instance, alopecia occurs when the immune system attacks your hair follicles and hair loss occurs. I was diagnosed with Mixed Connective Tissue Disease or Sharp's Syndrome. My immune system doesn't target one thing - it attacks randomly. I've had issues with my muscles, nerves, eyes, skin, and even yes, hair follicles. To make matters worse, the treatment is oftentimes medication that suppresses your immune system, leaving you susceptible to true invaders like viruses and bacteria.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Meet the Kentucky Family That Lives in Its Own Tiny Village [VIDEO]

Here's a weird/interesting trait of my family...we have always LOVED maximizing space and have been impressed at examples of how successful that can be accomplished. For example, my sister's storage closet off her kitchen--I guess some might call it a pantry--is set up beautifully for any kind of apocalyptic event (God forbid) that would require holing up in a small enclosed space. There's food, a place to store water (her washing machine), and places to sit or even stretch out.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Help the Easter Bunny Unscramble the Eggs – Win a Party for 8 in Evansville

Once upon an Easter, the Easter Bunny found himself in a bit of a pickle. Over the Christmas season, he married his longtime sweetheart, Marilyn Bunroe. Things have been a little hare-wire since the wedding. He broke a tooth on an 18-carrot carrot. He cut his foot at hip hop class. And the worst - he found out the only hareplane leaving to their bunnymoon destination was headed out early ON Easter morning. There just simply wasn't enough time to deliver all the eggs AND get on that plane headed to Easter Island. He was not missing the hopportunity to play hospcotch with his new bunny bride.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Unique, Unusual, and Unreal Museums You Can Visit Across Indiana

When was the last time you went to a museum? Did you have a good time? What it something you did intentionally, or did someone drag you there against your will? I have realized that as I get older, I find museums to be more and more interesting - and that's pretty much regardless of what the subject matter is. I just wish I had this desire to learn new things when I was back in school.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy