“David” Has Replaced “Karen” As Worst Complainer In 2022

Several years ago, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. Basically, when you have an autoimmune disorder, your body's immune system doesn't recognize a part of your body as you and attacks it. For instance, alopecia occurs when the immune system attacks your hair follicles and hair loss occurs. I was diagnosed with Mixed Connective Tissue Disease or Sharp's Syndrome. My immune system doesn't target one thing - it attacks randomly. I've had issues with my muscles, nerves, eyes, skin, and even yes, hair follicles. To make matters worse, the treatment is oftentimes medication that suppresses your immune system, leaving you susceptible to true invaders like viruses and bacteria.
