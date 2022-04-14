“David” Has Replaced “Karen” As Worst Complainer In 2022

There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. It's also so weird to see a place that was once so full of life, be so empty and broken down. It is definitely a stark reminder that nothing in life is permanent.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO