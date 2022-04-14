Why the Violin Player in Twin Falls May Be a Scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-The Twin Falls and Boise police departments are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man at a Boise city park late Friday. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the young man was found at the Shoshone Park in Boise at just before 9 p.m. and later pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says the Boise Police Department is investigating along with the Twin Falls Police Department. The cause and manner of death are pending. According to Twin Falls Police, investigators are trying to determine if the individual found in Boise is linked to the shooting of a teenager at a Twin Falls park Wednesday night. Lt. Justin Diamond with TFPD said the minor who was injured is currently listed in stable condition. He said very little information could be released as the investigation was in its early stages. First responders were called out on April 6, to reports of shots fired at Harmon Park next to the skate area. At the time no suspects had been taken into custody. Twin Falls Police ask any witnesses to come forward with information on the Harmon Park shooting 208-735-4357.

