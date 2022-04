As the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces a new character in the roster of heroes, Moon Knight comes in hot being the first release of the franchise this year and with all the excitement pumping through the veins of the fans, here is where to and when to watch the stream the series and whether it is already out on Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, or any other way to see it online for free.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO