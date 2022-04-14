ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have...

Winter Season A Windy One in St. Cloud, Minnesota

UNDATED -- We may never take the title of "the Windy City" from Chicago, but we are definitely trending toward more windy days. The National Weather Service says we just experienced a gusty winter here in St. Cloud. During the winter months, we had 29 days with at least 30 mile an hour wind gusts, breaking the old record of 22 days.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Rain, Snow Totals from Tuesday

UNDATED -- We got some pretty significant precipitation in St. Cloud on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the rain that fell in the morning into the early afternoon had a total of .92" of rain. The rain switched over to snow in the early afternoon. We officially ended up...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Top Wind Gusts in Minnesota on Thursday

UNDATED -- Strong wind gusts were reported across a large part of Minnesota Thursday. The National Weather Service says the strongest wind gusts were reported in Redwood Falls and at Minneapolis-St. Paul both reported a top gust of 59 miles an hour. Alexandria's top gust was 56 miles an hour. Hanley Falls topped out at 55 miles an hour. Here in St. Cloud, our top wind gust was 52 miles an hour which happened at 4:56 p.m. Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
City of St. Cloud Compost Bags With Drawstrings?

The city of St. Cloud hasn't given up on the possibility of draw strings for the clear/white compost city bags. Maintenance Supervisor for St. Cloud Public Works Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says they are always looking for vendors who offer draw strings for their compost bags because he knows they are popular. Legatt says the draw strings and bags as a whole need to meet Biodegradable Product Institute standards. He says they have testing requirements for that product to meet to be compostable. Legatt says they are working with vendors to create this drawstring. He says it has to be so thick, strong and sturdy. Legatt says that draw string isn't breaking down in testing within 90 days to meet compostability standard therefore it's not BPI certified. He says it has to be durable enough that also breaks down to meet standards.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Free Driving Test Manuals & Other Free Hidden Treasures At St. Cloud Library

IT'S AMAZING WHAT FREE SERVICES ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH GREAT RIVER REGIONAL LIBRARY IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA. Most people in central Minnesota would be shocked to find out just how much our Great River Regional Library offers us for absolutely free. With 32 branch libraries within the Great River Regional Library System, they offer much more than books alone. Here is a list of just some of the services you can get for free through our Great River Regional Library system.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Update: HEAT Patrol Results from Tuesday

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Patrol conducted another HEAT Patrol enforcement on several greater Minnesota highways Tuesday. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers stopped 37 vehicles for speeding on Interstate 94 between Sauk Centre and Monticello. In northwestern Minnesota, they stopped 21 vehicles for speeding, and in west-central Minnesota, they caught 37 speeders.
MONTICELLO, MN
Walleye Reduction Bill Not Happening This Year in MN

A bill in the legislature that would have reduced the walleye limit from 6 to 4 was dropped in the latest versions of the environmental and natural resources bill. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Schmitt says it appears that won't go through this year despite gaining support this session. He says that there been more support from anglers and conservation groups than there has been in the past. Schmitt says at least for this year the Minnesota state walleye limit will stay at 6.
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth Unveils New Branding and Tourism Marketing Campaign

The City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", which will be used to promote the city moving forward. The new branding and campaign were unveiled by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit...
DULUTH, MN
Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall

ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Tuesday night the Planning Commission approved the required $50,000 match for the project with the local money coming from the development fund.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
State Patrol: Strong Winds Tip Over 9 Semis on Interstate 35

FARIBAULT -- The Minnesota State Patrol says northbound Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota was closed Tuesday afternoon after strong winds tipped over at least nine semis. The incidents happened just before 2:00 p.m. The State Patrol says there were no injuries reported from any of the nine semis that tipped...
FARIBAULT, MN
St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

