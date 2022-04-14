ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weekender: Mamma Mia, Easter Activities and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- There are plenty of Easter filled activities happening this weekend around central...

Dance, Sing Along to GREAT Theatres Production of Mamma Mia!

ST. CLOUD -- The sounds of ABBA will be ringing throughout the Paramount Theatre this weekend as GREAT Theatre kicks off their production of Mamma Mia. This popular Broadway musical follows the story of a bride-to-be on the search for her father. After reading her mother’s diary, she discovers there are three potential candidates.
Eggs, Paws and Claws coming back to Columbus Zoo on Easter weekend

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is bringing back its Eggs, Paws and Claws event to celebrate Easter. Activities happening during this year's celebration include:. EGG-SPLORE-N-FIND:. Visitors will be able to find eggs hidden around the zoo and collect a total of nine corresponding cards. Once all...
Easter Bunny coming to Colonie Center this weekend

COLONIE, N.Y. — Colonie Center announced that the Easter Bunny will be hopping into town to sit with families and pets for photos beginning Saturday, March 26, 2022, until Saturday, April 16, 2022. The Easter Bunny and his garden will be located on the lower level near Macy’s. The...
Easter activities return at Eckert’s Farm

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Eckert’s Farm in Belleville is bringing bring back its Easter Egg-citement celebrations this year. The beloved family farm is celebrating the spring season with an Easter egg hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, tractor rides around the farm, and much more. The festivities will...
Spring Events In DeSoto: Kickball, Easter Eggs & More

DeSoto Parks and Recreation is ready for spring and has several events for everyone to get out, be active and have fun. First Start Sports has returned for this spring. This is a great way for girls and boys ages 3 to 6 to develop their motor skills and gain an understating of basic sports fundamentals.
Bon Jovi Launch 2022 North American Tour: Set List, Videos

Bon Jovi kicked of their 2022 spring North American tour with a performance last night at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The band began their set with “Limitless,” the opening track from their 2020 album 2020. From there, they moved on to “The Radio Saved My Life Tonight,” playing the tune for the first time in concert since Sept. 2015.
Music Line Up Announced for Wood Fired Wednesdays in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A weekly summer music series in St. Joseph has announced the line-up for this summer. Rolling Ridge Wedding & Event Center hosts Wood Fired Wednesday every week starting on May 18th and running through September 14th. The performer for the opening week is Trace Elements. Other performers...
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

