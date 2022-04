In the century-long history of Nebraska track and field, high jumping has been an integral part of the program’s success. While Nebraska only has two national champions and two Olympians in the high jump, many other awards have been achieved in the event by Husker athletes. Over the decades, the Huskers have earned over 50 All-American accolades in the event, stretching as far back as 1922, along with nearly 60 conference titles.

