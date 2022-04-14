ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Montana Talks” LIVE from the GranTree in Bozeman Friday

By Aaron Flint
 3 days ago
If you're in the Bozeman area Friday morning and you get the chance to drop by and say hi or join us on the microphone- stop down and see us. We'll be broadcasting Montana's leading statewide radio talk show- "Montana Talks"- LIVE from the GranTree Inn in Bozeman. I'll...

Are Montana Trails and Campsites Too Popular?

Both the University of Montana in Missoula and Montana State University in Bozeman are looking at overpopulation in Montana. No, not in the towns, cities, and roadways, but in the woods. Partly due to the pandemic, people have been looking for an escape from other people and many have discovered...
MISSOULA, MT
Emily’s Family LIVE on Fox & Friends from Montana

Bottom Line Up Front: Emily Pennington and her parents were LIVE on Fox & Friends from Billings, Montana on Saturday morning. Check out the video below. Background: The entire community of Billings, and really folks all across Montana, have been rallying for Emily Pennington. Emily is the Billings West High School cheerleader with Down Syndrome. Due to the outdated School District 2 "age out" policy, the school district has been refusing to allow her, and kids like her, to graduate and attend their senior year of high school.
BILLINGS, MT
Don’t Be Stubborn, Come Meet the Mules at the U of Montana Oval

If you're promoting outdoor course offerings and adventures with a bit of a "kick," it's pretty clever marketing to hire spokes-mules. And the public has a chance to meet the stars of the awareness campaign. Once again this year, to promote summer programming, University of Montana News Service tells us that a pack train of mules will make their way onto the UM Campus Oval during the noon hour this coming Tuesday, March 29. Their mission is to help raise awareness about the summer course offerings and opportunities, as part of the second annual UM Summer Kickoff.
MONTANA STATE
Brace for it Montana, The Cold Is Here for a While

Breaking News: I-94 is closing as of 4 p.m. Tuesday from Billings to the Montana/ North Dakota state line due to extremely heavy snow fall. This news just came in shortly before 4 from the Montana Highway Patrol. ORIGINAL POST. The photo above (taken near Stanford) is a common scene...
MONTANA STATE
Lawsuit: EPA fails to protect Montana rivers from pollution

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A conservation group has filed a lawsuit against U.S. environmental officials for alleged failure to intervene after the Montana Legislature rolled back longstanding water pollution rules. The Bozeman-based Upper Missouri Waterkeeper group said a set of replacement rules proposed by the Montana Department...
MONTANA STATE
Multiple Montana Brewers to Release Their 2022 Last Best Pale Ale

Sometimes things just fall into place and everything works out like it was meant to be. Montana Day, an unofficial holiday that serves as a day of appreciation for all things Montana, is on April 6th (4-0-6 Day.) We follow that up with National Beer Day on April 7th. How perfect is that for back-to-back reasons to celebrate? Even better, 4-0-6 Day has also come to be known as New Beer's Eve. You gotta love it!
MONTANA STATE
How Powerful is the Advertising from the Montana Meth Project?

I grew up watching local cable in Montana. They always had some of my favorite shows, however, there was one group of ads that I just couldn't stand because of the horror element they portrayed, the anti-meth campaign ads. But, that's the point of them. The Montana Meth Project (MMP) has been turning heads with these ads for a long time now, but how impactful are they and do they really work? Let's take a look.
MONTANA STATE
Astounding Western Montana Watercraft Inspection Numbers in 2021

"Clean. Drain. Dry." "Don't move a mussel." 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) awareness and inspections have sprung in western Montana. The Char-Koosta News, the official news publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation, tells us that once again, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will be operating a pair of aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspection stations in Ravalli and Thompson Falls, in partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The Ravalli station has already opened for the season, with the Thompson Falls station to follow suit next month. And with the phenomenal number of watercraft that were inspected last year, it's no surprise that they are being so proactive to protect their precious waters.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Governor Talks Bipartisanship at UM Mansfield Center

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte appeared Monday evening as the featured guest at the University of Montana Mansfield Center Dialogue in a program entitled ‘Reflections on the Challenges and Opportunities of Bipartisanship’. Gianforte, a Republican who won the 2020 gubernatorial election with the largest number of votes in state...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Angler Cleans Up Disgusting Trash and Abandoned Campfire

Nobody sets out on a fishing trip thinking, "gosh, I sure hope some slobs left a big mess on the shore for me to clean up." As Montana's population grows, more and more we are sharing fishing access and campground sites. And additional people with disregard for their surroundings can lead to a lot of anger and frustration. Thankfully there are people like Ronald M. - and probably people like you - who care enough to do the right thing.
MONTANA STATE
Teen’s Record-Breaking Montana Catch is Also a Bit Hilarious

Let me just start by throwing this out there: in no way am I trying to be mean with what I'm about to say. But I have to start with that statement before I get comments like "well, why don't YOU go out and catch a record-setting fish?" I just couldn't help but chuckle a tiny bit when I saw the story of a new Montana record that was set when a teenager recently caught a Rocky Mountain Sculpin.
MONTANA STATE
Standing Up for Pilots, Attendants at Montana Freedom Rally

In part three of our coverage from the Montana Freedom Rally at the Capitol in Helena, we introduce you to one of the main speakers- Josh Yoder with US Freedom Flyers. Josh Yoder: We're a group of pilots that stood up back in August of last year, standing up against the mandates. You saw the massive meltdowns that happened to Southwest and American Airlines. The reason that happened, it wasn't weather like the airlines told people that it was. It was because they're mistreating their employees- highly unpopular.
HELENA, MT
Will This Montana Singer Make it to the Next Round?

Will this Montana country singer make it to the next round? Did you catch Billings, Montana's Jonah Prill on NBC's "American Song Contest?" I got a text from my mom on Monday night asking if I saw it. She said he did an incredible job. He's got that "wow" factor -she told me.
MONTANA STATE
Woman Gets Caught With 8 Grams of Meth at Missoula Hotels

On April 7, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched for a welfare check regarding possible human trafficking at the Holiday Inn. Staff members explained that a female recently checked into the hotel after being picked up at the airport by hotel staff. She identified herself as Olivia Tiffany from California, but had a reservation under the name Michael Seibert.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
