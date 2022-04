Greg Wattier, founder of Slingshot Architecture, plans on retiring in the fall when the company celebrates its 20th anniversary. Wattier and wife Sandi Wattier (pictured), founded G.E. Wattier in Colorado in 2002. Greg handled the client and design portion of the business; Sandi managed accounting, office and personnel. The couple...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 25 DAYS AGO