New Technology Makes Garage Parking More Attractive for NY, NJ Commuters

The way Peter Sandel describes it, the owners of this apartment had a lot going for them. It’s just that they had to get started first. In April 2020, a mutual friend introduced Bridie and Phil as clients who would likely benefit from Peter’s contemporary-yet-cozy New York City aesthetic. They claimed a condo perched on the 27th floor of a luxury building in Hudson Square, overlooking the river and a burgeoning neighborhood reimagining its creative roots. It was set to be the home where they would start their lives as recent college graduates, soon-to-be wed, and Peter was there to help. “The exterior of the building had been completed, but the interior remained under construction,” he says. “It was a blank canvas.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO