Big E's is back! Well, one West Michigan location is anyway! And it sounds like there are plans to bring back the rest!. In February 2021 we told you that Big E's Sports Grill was closing all three of its West Michigan locations "indefinitely" due to pandemic-related struggles. Big E's in Holland, downtown Grand Rapids, and on the East Beltline in Grand Rapids all shuttered last year.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 23 DAYS AGO