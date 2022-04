- - - In 2021, so many large storms formed in the North Atlantic that meteorologists ran out of names for them - for the second year in a row. Worldwide, the number of "tropical cyclones" - a generic term that includes tropical depressions and storms, as well as the more powerful weather phenomena known as hurricanes, typhoons or cyclones, depending on where they take place - was merely "above-normal" in the restrained language of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But that catchy headline about the North Atlantic - They're running out of names again! - was enough to remind even a casually informed audience that violently swirling masses of clouds are a menacing and constant presence in the life of our planet.

