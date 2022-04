In a push for a more eco-friendly shopping experience, Merrell has launched its "ReTread" program. Working in concert with upcycling and recycling company ReCircled, Merrell's ReTread initiative embodies the brand's "our goal of saving 300,000 shoes from going into landfill by 2025." Shoppers can send back Merrell shoes (in any condition). The shoes are then cleaned and repaired before either heading back onto the shelf or being recycled into new Merrell products (or into new materials entirely). Even if recycling alone isn't enough of a perk in and of itself, those who send shoes back into the program will also earn a $20 Merrell store credit. With the fashion industry serving as one of the most wasteful in the world, it's nice to see major brands attempting to offset the economic impact of their garments — giving shoppers a chance to buy restored secondhand items at a solid price. Today, we're doing details on a new Shinola watch model, Audio-Technica's M20x headphones and a coffee brand that's putting mushrooms into your morning brew. This is Today in Gear.

